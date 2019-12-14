This week in Xclusive!

The New Year is just a few weeks away but there’s no slowing down yet in music! Who is releasing at the tail-end of 2019?

Popular rock-chick Paola is causing her own kind of ‘disaster’ with her latest single Katastrophi, released on Panik Platinum. Powerful, subversive and full of attitude, the track (composed by Georgios Natsios and Vasilis Giannopoulos), combines a fusion of musical influences from more old school laika, reminiscent of Vissi’s ‘Antidoto’, to modern pop-rock production aesthetics. Layered with Paola’s characteristically edgy tone – ensures the singer’s end of year goes out with an explosive bang!

Sakis Rouvas is hoping to get a head start on the new year party celebrations with the release of his new dance track Amartolos. Aside from a short teaser clip, the track is yet to be unveiled, but it no doubt promises to have the feel good factor Rouvas is renowned for. The popular singer is juggling his new release with a winter residency at performance venue Estate Athens, as well as his judging responsibilities on the Greek televised version of The Voice.

Nikos Apergis has had an amazing year to date and plans to elevate his highs even more with new song Ego O Dinatos. The highly anticipated track is already creating waves despite the fact it has yet to even be released! But if his previous record is anything to go by, you can understand why; his most recent release, the sentimental yet rousing love ditty ‘Isos’ remained steadily at the top of airplay radio in Greece and hit over 2 million views on YouTube, while the preceding track to that, ‘Kommati Tis Zois Mou’, now boasts over 17 million views and still rising.

That’s all for now. Xclusive will return in 2020! Wishing all our lovely readers a wonderful Christmas and the happiest of times ringing in the New Year!

Until then… x Mwah

