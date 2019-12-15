An Evofit of a man we’d like to identify has been released.This is following an incident of indecent exposure in Cheshunt on the tow path of the River Lee Navigation.Call 101 quoting 41/67626/19 if you recognise this man.

We have released an Evofit image of a man we would like to identify as we re-appeal for witnesses and information following an indecent exposure in Cheshunt.

On the tow path of the River Lee Navigation, a man approached three women on a canal boat and tried to engage them in conversation.

The women asked him to leave, which he did, but he then returned a few minutes later and indecently exposed himself. He then left the area. He made no attempt to touch or grab the victims.

The incident happened at 2am on Friday 26 July. Extensive enquiries and identification procedures have been carried out since the incident occurred. However, these lines of enquiry have now been exhausted and we are in a position, operationally, to release this image. Doing so previously may have affected the investigation going forward.

The man is described as black, of slim to medium build, between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in tall and aged in his early twenties.

He had short, black curly afro-style hair and a rough complexion, possibly due to acne scarring.

He was wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit with yellow stripes and spoke with a London accent.

Investigator Kay Leverton said: “We appreciate this incident happened back in the summer, however we now have an Evofit image of a man we would like to identify as part of the investigation.

“This was a distressing incident for the victims and I would like to reassure them that we are doing all we can to identify the person responsible.

“If you recognise this man, or have any information you think may be useful to the investigation, please contact us straight away.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/67626/19. If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.