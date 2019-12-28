Cyprus` Tourism Deputy Minister Savvas Perdios has said that in the next two years emphasis will be placed in attracting tourists from new markets such as France, Belgium, Holland, Norway, Sweden and Israel.

In statements after a meeting with Cyprus Greens President Giorgos Perdikis, Perdios assured that a new national tourism strategy set to be launched in the beginning of 2020, will take environmental issues seriously thus differentiating Cyprus from other competitors.

He said that during the meeting he had briefed Perdikis of the problems the sector was faced with during this year such as the closing down of airlines Cobalt, Air Berlin, Germania, tour operator Thomas Cook as well as the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the Russian ruble exchange rate.