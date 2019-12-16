At around 21:55hrs on Friday, 29 November, police received a report of an assault on Amhurst Park, N16.

It was also alleged that the suspects shouted anti-Semitic abuse during the attack.

Officers attended the scene but found no trace of a victim or any witnesses.

The following day, police were notified by a third party that a man had told them he had been assaulted the previous evening on Amhurst Park.

Officers from Hackney began an investigation and attempted to make contact with the alleged victim for a full account. At this stage it is unclear the extent of any injuries.

Enquiries are continuing, including speaking to those who reported witnessing the incident and gathering CCTV from nearby premises.

Detective Superintendent Adam Ghaboos, from the Met’s Central East BCU, said: “We are committed to tackling hate crime in all its forms and from the point this offence was reported to us, we have been working hard to establish the circumstances of what happened.

“We want to reassure the Jewish community that we take such offences extremely seriously. Anyone who believes they witnessed the incident or has further information should call 07500 850625 quoting CAD 6332/30Nov.”

We would urge anyone with information about hate crime to contact police immediately via 101 or through Twitter @MetCC – in an emergency, phone 999; this will enable to use to act as quickly as possible to catch those responsible.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously to report crime on 0800 555 111.

