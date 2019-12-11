Community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by PIA Financial Group and Philip Ross Solicitor, have been running weekly football training sessions for children with disabilities at Enfield Grammar School for over a month and the sessions have been a resounding success. Coaches from the club have been aided by the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation to ensure the sessions are fun, inclusive and creative. If you would like to get involved or join in, please contact the club via the contact page on their website www.omoniayouthfc.com