The Cyprus government has said that the designation of a base for Turkish drones, at an illegal airport in the Turkish occupied areas of the country, constitutes another destabilizing action by Turkey in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean.



Invited to comment on the announcement made in the Turkish occupied areas of Cyprus that the “government” of the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime has designated the illegal airport in occupied Lefkoniko as a base for Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles, Government Spokesman Kyriakos Koushos told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that “this is apparently another destabilizing action by Turkey in the region, which already faces stability problems.”



Furthermore, he noted that this development does not certainly contribute in any way to the potential of easing the already tense situation and is a proof that Turkey does not only intervene in the occupied areas of Cyprus but also determines what is happening there.



“This is an action that makes the already tense situation in the region worse and does not help its de-escalation,” Koushos noted.



Asked if the Republic of Cyprus will denounce this development at international fora, the Spokesman said that “this is something that we will examine as this is a new development. The issue will be discussed with the Foreign Minister and decisions will be taken,” he added.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.