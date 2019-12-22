Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias went to Benghazi, Libya Sunday morning, where he met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, leader of the Libyan National Army, which is fighting the Tripoli-based, UN-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord, headed by Fayez al-Sarraj.

Dendias’ visit follows that of Aguila Saleh Issa, President of the Benghazi-based Libyan House of Representatives, in Athens on December 12. Dendias was subsequently in contact with Issa.

Haftar has been appointed by, and is loyal to , the House of Representatives.

A Greek Foreign ministry announcement says that talks centered on the situation in Libya and prospects of ending the civil war there.

Dendias talked about the two “unfounded” memoranda signed between Turkey and the Tripoli government, on common maritime borders and Turkish military aid, developing Greece’s positions that they are contrary to international law and the law of the sea.

Dendias stressed the need for a political solution, saying he supports the efforts of the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Ghassan Salamé to that end.

Dendias then left for Cairo, where he is meeting his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, and will next go to Larnaca to meet Cypriot Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides.