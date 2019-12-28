A Swedish couple have appealed for information about a wooden urn containing their son’s ashes which was stolen while they were on holiday in Cyprus.

Police said the urn was inside one of three suitcases taken from the couple’s car within a 20-minute period on Friday while it was parked outside a restaurant in the Governor’s Beach area on the southern coast.

Thieves smashed the passenger-side window of the car and grabbed the suitcases, which also contained €200 (£171).

Police said an inscription on the urn read: “Dennis 2000-2019”. It was not known why the Swedish couple, who live in Poland, were travelling with the urn.