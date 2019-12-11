Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos issued a written statement on Tuesday, clarifying the reasons why President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades is not attending an event, organized by the United Nations at Ledra Palace, later this evening.



According to the announcement, on Monday, despite his busy schedule, President Anastasiades accepted an invitation to attend the event when he was informed by the UN that the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci would also attend.



On Tuesday, it is noted, the Presidency of the Republic was informed that Akinci would eventually not attend due to other engagements. After that, President Anastasiades informed the UN that he will not attend either, in order to follow his own busy schedule, the announcement concludes.

