Cyprus Meteorology Department has issued a yellow warning which is valid from Sunday 2200 local time until Monday 1600 local time.

According to the forecast, rain at times and isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect the area. The total rain accumulation is locally likely to exceed 50 millimeters in a 6 hours period.

Citizens are advised to be aware of the potential for localised flooding of a small number of properties, with local disruption to outdoor activities and for difficult diriving conditions due to reduced visibility and aquaplaning.