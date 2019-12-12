A «PASSEX» aeronautical Exercise called «CYP/FRA/IT 2019» was carried out on Thursday in the maritime area south of Cyprus and within its Exclusive Economic Zone in the context of the Defense Cooperation of the Republic of Cyprus with France and Italy.

According to an announcement issued by the Ministry of Defense, the exercise aimed at improving the operational capabilities of the crews, enhancing the level of communication and understanding, promoting the spirit of cooperation and creating the conditions for further development of the cooperation in other fields.

The exercise also sends a message of synergy, determination and solidarity and that each country can freely exercise its sovereign rights. The exercise also aims to maintain the stability and security in the Southeastern Mediterranean region and the Middle East, the announcement concludes.