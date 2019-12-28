Cyprus Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, has discussed with the EU foreign policy chief and his counterparts of Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Jordan, the situation in the broader Mediterranean region, focusing on the situation in Libya.



The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learned that Christodoulides had on Thursday and Friday telephone conversations with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Al Safadi, with whom he talked about the need for any illegal actions to be avoided, as well as the need to create conditions so that the crisis in Libya is de-escalated.