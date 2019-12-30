Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides discussed on Monday the developments in Libya during telephone conversations he had with his counterparts of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Sameh Shoukry and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.



The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learned that the need for the EU to take initiative with a view to prevent any actions that do not abide by the international law and will lead to the further escalation of the crisis in Libya was underlined during the telephone conversations.