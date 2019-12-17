Commissioner Photis Photiou attended the World Youth Forum in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt between December 14-16.

Photiou who represented President Nicos Anastasiades, attended the inaugural session of the Forum and participated in a roundtable discussion chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

The roundtable discussion focused on opportunities for cooperation and challenges in the Mediterranean region.

According to a press release in his speech Photiou highlighted the need for broader cooperation at tripartite and regional level, as a joint effort to address the challenges associated with tackling terrorism, crisis management, migration and climate change.

He said that sovereignty, international law and maritime law, as well as human rights, must be respected, in order for peace, stability and prosperity to be safeguarded. The Commissioner also noted that closer cooperation between the EU, the Eastern Mediterranean countries and the Arab world should be enhanced. Photiou also referred to the Diaspora project between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Commissioner had a meeting with the Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Nabila Makram with whom he discussed the next steps in bilateral cooperation, as well as issues related to the trilateral meeting of Cyprus, Greece, Egypt to be held on December 19, at a ministerial level.

Photiou also had a tripartite meeting with Makram and Greece`s Deputy Minister of Education Sophia Zacharakis.