Cypriot refugee Dinos Ramon filed on Wednesday his reply to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), as part of his judicial effort to claim damages for the loss of use of his property in the northern, Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus, from the pre-accession funds the EU has earmarked for Turkey.

The applicant has until December 19 to reply, after the European Commission filed its opposition to the waiver of its immunities, to allow the Court to examine the conditional garnishee order issued last summer by the Famagusta District Court.

As CNA learns, the reply will be sent via email to the Court, with the applicant`s side hoping that an oral hearing will take place before next summer.

Ramon was forced to abandon his property in the face of advancing Turkish troops, in the summer of 1974. A Dr. of Chiropractic, Ramon had merely completed his 32-room clinic in the village of Boghaz, in Famagusta. He was 37 years old when he was forced to flee to the southern part of Cyprus, during the Turkish invasion. Since then he is unable to gain access to or use his property.

In 1995, he turned to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), as part of the Xenides-Arestis group of cases and won. Nine years later, Ankara has yet to pay the damages awarded by the Court, worth €450,000.

The applicant’s lawyer, Achilleas Demetriades, secured on June 26 an interim judgment for a garnishee order from the Famagusta District Court, claiming for his client the amount of €585,418.74 (the amount of the damages awarded by the European Court plus expenses and interest) from Turkey’s pre-accession funds relating to the protection and promotion of human rights.

According to the Cypriot Court’s judgment “in order to achieve the payment of the said amounts to the Applicant, the CJEU must decide, following an Application, the waiver of the immunity of the European Commission as an organ of the European Union as regards to the abovementioned property.”

Ramon applied to the Court of Justice of the EU on September 9 and the Commission filed on October 25 its opposition to the waiver of its immunities. In light of the procedure underway, the Cyprus proceedings were adjourned to February 10, 2020.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. So far, Ankara has not paid damages relating to certain cases concerning missing persons and property claims, awarded by the European Court in Strasbourg to Cypriot applicants, for a number of violations committed in Cyprus during and after the 1974 Turkish invasion.

