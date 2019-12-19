Τhe remains of one presumed missing person in a military area in occupied Trachonas, were exhumed by the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP).

According to an announcement issued on Thursday by the UNFICYP, on 18 December a bi-communal excavation team of CMP “has exhumed the remains of one presumed missing person in a military area in Trachonas / Kızılbaş, in the north of Nicosia“.

The excavation is continuing.



In 2019, the CMP has recovered the remains of 28 individuals.



“The CMP would like to extend its warmest sympathy to the families of the missing persons and make a plea, once again, to all communities on the island to support the Committee’s efforts by providing information on possible burial sites by calling these CMP phone numbers: +357 22 400142 (Greek Cypriot Member`s Office) and 181 (Turkish Cypriot Member`s Office),“ the announcement reads.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Since then, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.



A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning the remains of missing persons to their relatives.