Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a church on Priory Road in Hornsey.

Part of the ground floor and roof of the church were damaged by the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1450 and the fire was under control by 1629. Fire crews from Hornsey, Holloway, Finchley and Tottenham fire stations were at the scene.

The Brigade’s fire investigators believe the cause of the fire was an electrical event involving a set of lights that were decorating a Christmas tree.

Christmas safety tipsKeep candles away from Christmas trees, curtains or anything else that could catch fire and don’t leave them burning unattended. Learn more about candle safetyCheck your Christmas tree lights conform with safety standards and always switch them off before going to bed. More about electrical safetyDon’t attach decorations to lights or heaters – they can overheat and catch fire.

Stay safe when you’re staying warmMake sure you have a fire escape plan and share this with everyone in your household and any guests staying over Christmas. Know your escape planDon’t leave cooking unattended, it’s safer to take pans off the heat and turn the hob, oven or grill off. Cooking safety advice for allMake sure new electrical appliances have a British or European safety mark when you buy them.Don’t overload plug sockets.Check on elderly relatives and neighbours and make sure they are safe.Test your smoke alarms and make sure they are working. Fit a heat alarm in the kitchen – this will detect an increase in temperature caused by fire, but not be set off by cooking fumes.

Get up to speed on which alarms you need, or need more ofIf you smoke over the Christmas make sure you don’t get distracted and ensure your smoking material is extinguished properly. Get more smoking safety advice