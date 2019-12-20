As Christmas approaches, London becomes busier with shoppers and party-goers. Between Monday 23 December 2019 and Thursday 2 January 2020, most of our services will be running. However, there will be some service changes and planned work on parts of the public transport and road networks.
Travel changes and information
Between Monday 23 December 2019 and Thursday 2 January 2020, planned works and service changes may affect your journey.
- The only transport running on Christmas Day will be taxis and private hire; Santander Cycles; and coaches
- There are planned closures on Tube and TfL Rail routes over the festive season
- There are changes to timetables on all TfL services
- Although most major roadworks will be on hold over the Christmas and New Year period, there will be some lane closures for Cycleway 9 construction near Kew Bridge
- Use Santander Cycles for free over Christmas. Make as many 30-minute journeys as you like within 24 hours free of charge. Use code SCXMAS19
- Planned works and timetable changes also affect National Rail services. Visit nationalrail.co.uk/christmas for more information
In the lead up to Christmas, shoppers and party-goers make central London busier.
Busy stations
Stations in the area of the Winter Wonderland event in Hyde Park will be very busy and are likely to be exit-only at the busiest times. The following Tube stations will have restricted access:
Marble Arch and Hyde Park Corner
Fridays: exit-only 19:00-23:00
Weekends and bank holidays: exit-only 11:00-23:00
Knightsbridge
Exit-only – busy times on Friday evenings, weekends and bank holidays.
Green Park
Exceptionally busy with queues to use lifts. You could be asked to move around the station differently. Allow extra time, especially if changing lines.
Travel advice
- Travelling outside the busiest times or using other routes is likely to be quicker and more comfortable
- Consider walking to your destination or other nearby stations
Walking times to key destinations on the Piccadilly line:
- Piccadilly Circus to Tottenham Court Road – 13 minutes
- Leicester Square to Tottenham Court Road – 8 minutes
- Piccadilly Circus to Hyde Park Corner – 22 minutes
To help plan your journey, visit the TfL journey planner.
New Year events
Other planned events include the London New Year’s Eve Fireworks and the London New Year’s Day Parade 2020.
Get travel advice for New Year’s Eve.
Information
Check before you travel and plan ahead using our travel tools. See:
- The latest status updates for Tube, rail, DLR and Trams
- Status updates for roads
- Plan a journey, which can help you plan your route by public transport, cycling or walking
- The TfL Travelbot on Facebook Messenger
- Our email updates
- Nearby places you on a map, showing Tube, bus, river, London Overground, DLR, TfL Rail and Santander Cycles locations. It can use your current location, a postcode or an address of your choice
Daily travel advice
Find out more about travelling on the following days:
Updates
All information is subject to change. We’ll be updating this page regularly with more detail of what’s running over Christmas and New Year.