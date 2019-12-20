Travel changes and information

Between Monday 23 December 2019 and Thursday 2 January 2020, planned works and service changes may affect your journey.

The only transport running on Christmas Day will be taxis and private hire; Santander Cycles; and coaches

There are planned closures on Tube and TfL Rail routes over the festive season

There are changes to timetables on all TfL services

Although most major roadworks will be on hold over the Christmas and New Year period, there will be some lane closures for Cycleway 9 construction near Kew Bridge

Use Santander Cycles for free over Christmas. Make as many 30-minute journeys as you like within 24 hours free of charge. Use code SCXMAS19

Planned works and timetable changes also affect National Rail services. Visit nationalrail.co.uk/christmas for more information

In the lead up to Christmas, shoppers and party-goers make central London busier.

Busy stations

Stations in the area of the Winter Wonderland event in Hyde Park will be very busy and are likely to be exit-only at the busiest times. The following Tube stations will have restricted access:

Marble Arch and Hyde Park Corner

Fridays: exit-only 19:00-23:00

Weekends and bank holidays: exit-only 11:00-23:00

Knightsbridge

Exit-only – busy times on Friday evenings, weekends and bank holidays.

Green Park

Exceptionally busy with queues to use lifts. You could be asked to move around the station differently. Allow extra time, especially if changing lines.

Travel advice