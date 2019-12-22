The Kosmos Centre held its annual Christmas party on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at the church hall of Agioi Anargyroi in Gospel Oak. The event was a great success with the elderly who attended enjoying a traditional lunch, live music and a bumper raffle.

The management and staff would like to thank the church for its support and generosity, and Mr Charalambous from Beyond Certainty for his generous donation of wine which was enjoyed by all at the party.

An enormous thanks also to Argyros from the church for his support, brilliant musicians Sophia and Spyros and all the volunteers who gave up their time to help make this event a great day for the elderly in our community.

The Kosmos Centre (Camden Cypriot Women’s Organisation) is located at 2c Falkland Road London NW5 2PT.