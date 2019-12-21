Do you recognise these men ?

Detectives investigating two high-value robberies at a WHSmiths in London are today releasing these CCTV images in connection.

On 12th December at around 5.15pm, three young men entered the WHSmiths in Wimbledon station and demanded cigarettes from behind the counter.

The member of staff was punched in the face and kicked in the head, before the young men left with a large quantity of stolen cigarettes and tobacco.

Four days later, on 16 December, four young men entered the same WHSmiths store at around 8.15pm.

One of the young men was armed with a large kitchen knife, and all had their faces covered.

The member of staff was pushed against the counter and grabbed around the neck, while the young men proceeded to steal another significant quantity of tobacco and cigarettes.

Altogether, over £2000 of cigarettes and tobacco were stolen during the two incidents.

Officers believe the young men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

Detective Sergeant Dean Percival said: “These are two shocking robberies which must have been terrifying for the members of staff involved.

“At the moment, we are treating these incidents as linked, and doing all we can to find those responsible.

“I would urge everyone to take a careful look at these images and to get in touch with us as soon as possible if you recognise any of the young men pictured.”

If you recognise them or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1900108528.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.