Detectives from the Central East Command Unit are releasing the images of a man they want to trace in connection with a number of violent assaults.

The incidents took place inside the Three Crowns, Stoke Newington High Street, N16 at about 01:20hrs, on Saturday, 9 November.

A customer became involved in an argument with a 32-year-old male member of staff.

The man then smashed a glass in the face of the member of staff and then punched him to the floor, this caused a number of deep cuts to his face.

The man then assaulted a second member of staff, a man in his 20s, punching him and causing a cut to his left eye.

The suspect then left the venue, but as he left he turned and punched a third member of staff, a 28-year-old man, knocking him unconscious.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black man, aged about 30, slim/athletic build, short dark beard, dark ‘frizzy’ hair that was tied back in a bunch.

He was wearing a beige short sleeved T-shirt, silver necklace, light trousers, dark shoes, carrying a thick dark coat with fur lined hood.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 618/09NOV.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.