“If you recognise them, or have information about what happened, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at stuart.keene@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/105154/19.”

Officers believe that the offenders may be responsible for another incident that happened later in Welwyn Garden City on the same day.

CCTV images released by Herts Police in connection with robberies which took place in late November. Picture: Herts Police

At around 4.20pm, the victim – a 15-year-old boy – was in the Howard Centre when he was approached by two males who walked him towards the bus stop exit.

One of the males threatened him with a clenched fist and asked for the victim’s property. The other male also asked for his property and made reference to having a dangerous weapon in his pocket. The pair took the victim’s iPhone and AirPods.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Constable Richard Brain via 101 or on email at richard.brain@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/105178/19.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or at herts.police.uk/contact.