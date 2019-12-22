Candles left unattended are believed to have caused Stoke Newington flat fire. Thankfully neighbour heard smoke alarm sounding and called the Brigade

Firefighters have issued a safety reminder after fire investigators believe an unattended candle caused a flat fire on Matthias Road in Stoke Newington.

The fire was discovered when a neighbour heard a smoke alarm sounding. They saw flames coming from the living room window and called the Brigade. Part of the room on the ground floor was damaged by the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Take extra care with candles especially during this festive season. Try replacing wax candles with ‘flameless’ candles like LED and electric candles. These candles can be left unattended, even while you are asleep. Your safety is the most important matter at hand.”

The Brigade was called at 1803 and the fire was under control by 1857. Fire crews from Stoke Newington, Islington, Holloway, Shoreditch and Homerton fire stations attended the incident.