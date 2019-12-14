Cameron Toshack has left his role as joint Swansea City Under-23s manager to take over at Cypriot First Division strugglers Pafos on an 18-month deal.

Toshack helped Daniel James, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, George Byers, Jay Fulton, Oliver McBurnie, Ben Cabango and Matt Grimes to rise from the Swans junior ranks to first-team football.

James has gone on to play for Manchester United while McBurnie is at Sheffield United.

Toshack wants a “fresh challenge”.

He added: “I have worked with some great people, learnt a lot from the staff and had fantastic support from the fans which I will be eternally grateful for.

“Having worked in the academy during such a successful period, I’m just pleased and proud to see so many youngsters progress into the first team set-up.”

Swansea chairman Trevor Birch said: “The contribution he has made to the club and the development of our young players will always be recognised, appreciated and remembered.”

Pafos are third from bottom of their table with three wins from 12 games this season.