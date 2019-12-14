Panikos Panayi explores the rich and vibrant history of London’s immigration scene in his book ‘Migrant City – A New History Of London’, to be published on 25th February 2020. Ranging from Jewish and German immigrants in the Victorian period to the Windrush generation invited from Caribbean countries in the twentieth century, as well as earlier continental financiers and more recent European Union citizens, Panayi shows how migration has been fundamental to London’s economic, social, political and cultural development. He showcases the various ways in which newcomers have shaped London life, acting as cheap labour, contributing to the success of its financial sector, its curry houses, and its football clubs.

Without immigration, driven by globalization, Panayi argues, London would not have become the world capital it is today.

David Lammy, MP for Tottenham, said the book “tells a powerful story about London’s reliance on immigration. Its potency comes from its incontrovertibility; without immigration, London would not exist as we know it. Panayi bravely confronts the lazy and often arbitrary distinction between immigrant and native to boldly showcase what it really means to be a Londoner in the modern world.”

Sabrina Mahfouz, playwright, poet, screenwriter and performer, and contributor to The Good Immigrant adds, “Panayi delivers modern and ancient truths about this city through a personal, heartfelt style that beats from the page. In these divisive times, this is an urgent and necessary history of our capital city.”

Similarly, Simon Jenkins, journalist and author of A Short History of London says, “Immigrants from near and far are the lifeblood of any great city, none more than London. This is masterly and invaluable history of a neglected topic.”

Panikos Panayi was born in London to Greek Cypriot immigrants and grew up in the multicultural city that was developing during the 1960s and 1970s. A leading authority on the history of migration, he is professor of European history at De Montfort University.

‘Migrant City – A New History Of London’ can be pre-ordered online priced £20.