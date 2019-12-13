Bentley Motors has announced the opening of a new showroom in Limassol, Cyprus. The first Bentley showroom in Cyprus is situated at the most southern point of Europe.

Limassol which is the largest city in Cyprus is an administrative, economic, and cultural centre. The new showroom, located on 1, Ioannis & Aggelikis Kordari, will be managed by FLCP Automobile Ltd and offers the full Bentley model range, consisting of the new Flying Spur, Bentayga and Continental GT.

The highlight of the exclusive opening event saw the presentation of the Bentley Continental GT. Designed, engineered and handcrafted in Britain, the third-generation Continental GT combines spirited, focused performance with handcrafted luxury and cutting-edge technology, to create the finest Grand Tourer. Available as a coupe and convertible Bentley introduced the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine next to the very powerful 6.0-litre Bentley W12 engine.

Commenting on the official opening, Marco van Aalten, sales operations director, Bentley Europe, said: “Bentley Cyprus opening is an important step for strengthening the British luxury brand’s presence in southern Europe. We are pleased to have a great partner delivering a unique Bentley experience and we are confident to further grow our business.

Phanos Philippou, president of the board, added: “We are very proud to be the first retailer of Bentley Motors in Cyprus. At Bentley Cyprus, our goal is to assist customers to personalise their car based on individual needs and to make every drive around Cyprus one to remember. With full aftersales and sales services Bentley Cyprus offers their customer a unique Bentley experience.”