A Josh Walker brace sends the Bees through to the Second Round of the Buildbase FA Trophy, after beating Weymouth 2-1 at The Hive London.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bees started the brighter of the two teams and were rewarded for their early pressure with two goals in five minutes – Walker the scorer of both.

Jack Taylor lofted the ball through for Walker who made no mistake to poke beyond an on-rushing Ward, before doing almost exactly the same just five minutes later.

Through on goal, from a tighter angle this time, Josh stayed composed and struck beyond Ward to double the Bees’ lead.

Against the run of play, the Terras pulled one back through McCarthy, who impressively fired into the top right corner giving Scott Loach no strike. A brilliant strike from the Weymouth number eight.

Both sides had chances to add a further goal for their team in the first half, but both failed to capitalise. Simeon Akinola took hold inside the box before hitting just wide on the spin, before Josh Wakefield’s attempt to the far post had just too much curl and missed left.

Walker had the Bees’ best effort to add his and Barnet’s third in the second half as he expertly controlled a J Taylor cross before firing at goal. His shot, however – took a deflection and fell into the arms of Ward.

Loach was called into action for the first time in the second half with 20 minutes to play after a flicked header from Brett Williams looked destined for the far corner, only for the Bees stopper to claw the ball away from his goal. Jordan Ngalo looked to convert on the rebound but his effort from close range was high and wide.

The Bees looked to put the game beyond Weymouth as the clock ticked down as Wes Fonguck raced through on goal, but his attempt from close range smashed the bar.

Dan Sparkes received a late red card for two bookable offences, but Darren Currie’s side maintained full control throughout the second half and did enough to ensure their place in the next round of the cup.

Team: Loach, Alexander, Johnson, Reynolds, Dunne (C), J Taylor (Adams, 81), Akinola, H Taylor, Fonguck, Walker (Vilhete, 74), Tutonda (Sparkes, 60′).

Unused Subs: Azaze, Syla, Vasiliou, Hernandez.

Attendance: 624 (140 Weymouth)

TEAM NEWS

Darren Currie named an unchanged side from the 11 that overcame AFC Fylde 2-1 on December 7th.