Bambos Charalambous, the only British Member of Parliament of Cypriot descent, was re-elected in last Thursday’s UK general election.

Labour’s Bambos, 52, managed to retain his seat at the House of Commons for North London’s Enfield-Southgate constituency. He received 22,923 votes, defeating his Conservative rival David Burrowes by a 4,500 majority and 48.5% of the vote.

Labour took this seat from the Conservatives in 2015. Before that, the Tories held the seat since 1950.

In 2017, Bambos won 51.7% of the vote with a majority of 4,355.

Although the Labour party lost a total of 59 seats across the country, the area of Enfield Southgate, where the Haringey-born MP contested, remained a Labour stronghold.

Bambos is a solicitor and worked for Hackney Council in their housing litigation team.

Meanwhile, another UK Cypriot, Conservative Jason Charalambous failed in his challenge for the Islington South & Finsbury constituency, where Labour’s frontbench Emily Thornberry was re-elected.

Jason finished third, garnering 16.8 percent of the vote, behind Liberal Democrats candidate Kate Pothalingam.