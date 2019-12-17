Youngsters will create stunning artworks for hoardings around the first phase of the £6bn Meridian Water project after three local artists were selected to help create modern day masterpieces.

Enfield residents Karen Rubins, Duncan James and Adam David will work with a range of schools and youth organisations to create the works, which aim to bring the past, present and future of Upper Edmonton and the Meridian Water regeneration scheme to life.

The £6 billion Meridian Water scheme is seeking to provide 10,000 homes and 6,000 jobs and to create 8.2 hectares of parkland in the Lea Valley over the coming 25 years.

Enfield Council has taken control of the vision and delivery of Meridian Water to ensure that local people are the principal beneficiaries.

It aims to provide thousands of affordable homes and quality jobs in Enfield as well new schools, community and health services, nurseries, shops and youth and leisure facilities.

The art project will start in early 2020 with the winning local artists, who were selected after a competitive tender process, working with Meridian Angels Primary School, Northside Youth and Community Connextions and West Lea School to get their design on the hoardings around Meridian Water Station. The fantastic artwork will be unveiled in the spring.

Enfield Council’s Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “These fantastic artworks will provide a colourful frontage surrounding our rapidly developing Meridian Water project and demonstrate that we are making progress in our aim of delivering thousands of homes and jobs at this flagship scheme.

“The art produced by these young people will be seen by thousands of people every day and will plot the journey this development has taken from its inception while showing a glimpse of its glittering future.”

Deputy Leader, Cllr Ian Barnes, said: “Both the artists and the schoolchildren producing the artwork for this project will be Enfield residents which very much encapsulates our vision for Meridian Water – that it should be a place for existing residents of the borough.

“This is a great opportunity to create a vibrant, colourful and fun visual representation of the current future and past of this area and showcase the very best of the creative arts in our borough.”

