Experience Cyprus like never before in summer 2020 with NEPOMAK. NDCP and NCCT are NEPOMAK’s two flagship programmes that offer young diaspora Cypriots the opportunity to visit Cyprus and learn more about the island. Both of our summer programmes are heavily subsidised by NEPOMAK with the support of the Government of Cyprus and the Youth Board of Cyprus. NDCP and NCCT are opportunities not to be missed!

NDCP

Age: 18-22

Dates: 29 June – 21 July 2020

Application Deadline: 16 February 2020

The NEPOMAK Discover Cyprus Programme (NDCP) is a unique three-week experience that gives participants a crash course in Cypriot culture and heritage. Participants take Greek language classes and visit historical sites. It is also a fantastic way to meet and build lifelong friendships with people from across the world with around 50 young diaspora Cypriots from the UK, USA, Australia, South Africa, Canada and Greece taking part every year.

NDCP highlights:

Connect with your Cypriot culture and heritage

Visit historical and religious sites, natural wonders and cultural hotspots accompanied by expert guides

Master language and history through an engaging and certified course at the University of Cyprus

Learn traditional Cypriot dancing with a professional dance teacher

Enjoy tasty cuisine and experience Cyprus’ unique nightlife

More info: www.nepomak.org/ndcp

Apply: www.nepomak.org/ndcp-app

“A truly unique experience. After only a few weeks in Cyprus, I left with lifelong friends from all corners of the globe! All whilst forging a deeper connection to our Cypriot traditions, culture and language. Wish I could do it all again!”

– Nethie Savva, UK, NDCP 2017

“Every day on NDCP was unique compared to the previous day and I will always hold this trip so close to my heart. I would do it all over again in a heartbeat and strongly suggest any person considering NDCP to go for it!”

– Natalya Yannikarkis, South Africa, NDCP 2018

NCCT

Age: 23-30

Dates: 22 July – 2 August 2020

Application Deadline: 19 January 2020

The NEPOMAK Cypriot Culture Tour gives young Cypriots an unforgettable experience in Cyprus where they can learn about their heritage and culture, and explore Cyprus through professionally guided tours and authentic interactive experiences. It is a gateway for participants to get more involved in NEPOMAK and receive training to become future leaders in the diaspora.

NCCT highlights:

Visit historical, archaeological and natural wonders plus some of the many cultural hotspots, accompanied by expert guides

Swim at world-class beaches

Learn about your history and culture through interactive experiences

Taste and create authentic Cypriot cuisine

Experience Cyprus’s unique nightlife

Participate in the NEPOMAK World Conference

More info: www.nepomak.org/ncct

Apply: www.nepomak.org/ncct-app

“NCCT offers an incredible opportunity for young Cypriots to build connections with the island, its people and the broader Cypriot diaspora. It provides a structured programme for the rediscovery of what it means to be Cypriot by contextualising language, religion and ethnicity through the history of Cyprus and the experiences of its people.”

– Emmanuel Diinis, Australia, NCCT 2019

“You are in a quaint-style hotel, take in the breath-taking panoramic mountainous view as you are in one of the highest villages in Troodos mountains. From nature hikes through the Akamas peninsula and touring historical byzantine monasteries to wine tasting tours and sailing into the sunset, NCCT is a once in a lifetime culturally immersive travel experience with professional guided tours that are both educational and fun.”

– Andrea Themistokleous, Canada, NCCT 2019

“You will always learn something new through the places you visit, through conversations with the locals and through the friendships you form with other participants on the trip. Take the leap of faith and learn about your roots, your culture and who you are.”

– Nicholas Nicou, UK, NCCT 2017

If you have any questions or enquiries please email info@nepomak.org or uk@nepomak.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@NEPOMAK)

NEPOMAK was founded in 2002 and is a global organisation run by, and for, young overseas Cypriots.