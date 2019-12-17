Stella Charalambous, originally from North London and now living in Cyprus, is in desperate need of a bone marrow donor due to a serious case of Leukaemia.
Stella is 45-years-old, a wife, and mother to a 3-year-old child.
We are appealing to the community aged between 17- 55 years of age to register online for a cheek swab kit – www.dkms.org.uk
The procedure if a match is non-invasive and there are no known health risks.
If you need more information please contact Androulla and her team at the Leukaemia Cancer Society 020 8374 4821.
Together as a community we are strong and can give a family the best Christmas gift ever.
