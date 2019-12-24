Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a shooting in Haringey.

Police were called at 20:33hrs on Thursday, 12 December to a fast food restaurant following reports of a shooting on High Road, N22.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended. A 20-year-old man [Victim 1] was found suffering from a gunshot injury.

He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

A second man, aged 20 years old [Victim 2] self-presented at an east London hospital with a gunshot injury. He has also been discharged.

Trident detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

They would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting or who saw someone running away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 020 8201 2713 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 7181/12Dec.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.