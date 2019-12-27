Finally, we had a North London derby, as Haringey Borough travelled down Donkey Lane to face Enfield Town. Neither side came into the match in good form, Town taking only one point from their last twelve whilst their visitors had two, both going four matches without a win- and it was the hosts who made the breakthrough, Ryan Blackman finding a way through the Borough defence in the sixteenth minute. They couldn’t hold onto their lead, Chid Onokwai equalising from the spot only six minutes later, but were in front once more just before the break, Muhammadu Faal doing what he does best.

Borough didn’t give up and were level once more just after the interval, Danilt Akindayini with the equaliser, but once again the Towners got themselves back in front, new signing Lyle Della-Verde making it three-two. Could they hold onto it this time?

They couldn’t. Only eight minutes later in this topsy-turvy match Chid Onokwai got his second of the match to draw Borough level once more, but once more the Towners weren’t done, and Faal restored their lead only three minutes later with his second of the game. There was still time for Billy Bricknell to make it five right at the death.