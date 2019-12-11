Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Stefanos Stefanou on the government’s decision to launch army and police patrols in Nicosia’s old city

The government’s dangerous policies facilitate the ultra-right and neo-fascism

AKEL C.C. Press Office, 10th December 2019, Nicosia

The government’s decision to launch armed patrols of the army and convoys of police patrols in Nicosia’s old city raises questions.

Militarization and a police state do not enhance the sense of security among people, visitors and tourists in Nicosia’s old city. Nor is it in keeping with the character of the city to fill the area’s streets with security forces with their finger on the trigger. Neither does this climate, of course, help commercial activity and movement in the area. The scaremongering and exaggerations that are being spread about Nicosia’s old city have nothing to do with the reality there, which those who live and visit the area know better.

Moreover, linking crime with the presence of people from other countries is not only not substantiated by crime statistics, but everywhere and always constitutes an essential component part of xenophobic propaganda. The DISY-Anastasiades government may want to copy other right-wing and far-right governments in Europe that cultivate fear and insecurity amongst the people and then portray themselves as the force pompously imposing law and order, but refugees and immigrants cannot be part of the government’s communication tactics.

It must also be remembered by the government and its party that these dangerous policies facilitate the ultra-right and neo-fascism. If they continue to play with the agenda that the far-right wants to impose, then they will strengthen it further.