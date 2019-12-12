AEK U11s v U11 London Colney

An all-action game in difficult conditions in a blustery, cold wind and muddy, sticky pitch. AEK Took the lead through a good Valanti finish before LC equalised. A fine finish from Deen put AEK ahead but LC refused to buckle and came back again, going in evens at half time. The second half saw plenty of action; Savva going inches wide from a cute finish after deceiving the keeper and AEK continuing to create one on one situations without capitalising. LC took the lead against the run of play before Valanti grabbing his second of the match after some fine approach play by Sami.

Goalscorers: Valanti (2) & Deen

MOM Valanti – took his goals well and worked hard throughout

AEK U13s (2) Omonia Whites (3)

U13 played Omonia whites in league where they dominated the game but unfortunately the end result was 3-2 to Omonia. AEK had many chances but our lack of clinical finishing in the final third cost them the game we had more dominance and more chances. The result did not tell the story.

Goalscorer:Omar and Luke. MOM: Luke

Maccabi London FC (3) – AEK Youth FC (2)

The team began slow but steady on a very rain soaked pitch, which was being cut up and turned into a mud bath right from the start. Both teams struggled to run with the ball through the middle, so most of the play was either out in the wide channels or from over the top through passes. After a period of adaption to the conditions, we managed to score a nicely worked goal from the centre forward Louie, who spurred them on to try to get another. However, after a few missed one-on-one chances, the opposition were allowed to score from a cross to an unmarked player, who equalised without pressure. Both teams had further opportunities to score, but none were converted before half time. Second period was much of the same, but AEK conceded a silly penalty for a clumsy push in the centre forward’s back, to which they converted the spot kick. The game then became dis-jointed, with both sets of players becoming tired and giving the ball away easily. A shot from the edge of the box by Jake managed to squirm through the opposition keepers hands, to make the score line level. This set up a frantic last ten minutes as each team pushed for the win, which sadly resulted in a long range speculative effort by one of their players producing a winner for them near the end.

Goalscorers: Louie Rodman & Jake Cohen.

MOM: Andreas Tzouliou

U18 League Cup Quarter Final.

AEK Youth Black (6) vs HGS Academy (3)

Blustering winds and muddy pitches are not ideal conditions, but notwithstanding that both teams played some good quality football. AEK came out deserved 6-3 winners

Goalscorers: Jack (x2), Aiden, Vas, Thomas & Mathew.

MOM – Matty.