At 10:45am on Saturday 7 December 2019, off the coast of Voroklini, Larnaka, the 63 metres long merchant ship ‘Elpida’ was sunk to a depth of 30 metres. The event was organized by Cyprus’ Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, the Department of Fisheries and Marine research and the Larnaka Tourism Board.

‘Elpida’ is the largest vessel to be sunk in Cyprus to create an artificial reef. On Tuesday 10 December 2019, in the same area, another boat, LEF1, sponsored by Lefkaritis Bros Ltd, was also sunk, to a depth of 13 metres, to provide access not only to divers but for snorkelling enthusiasts too.

The Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and environment, Costas Kadis, welcomed this initiative stating: “the sinking of ‘Elpida’ will contribute significantly to the creation of shelters, development and nutrition sites for many species of marine flora and fauna, especially fish, and will contribute even further to the protection and development of biodiversity in the region. At the same time, the marine protected area of artificial reefs in Larnaka will be a benchmark for all who love and enjoy the sea.”

The Chairman of Larnaka Tourism Board Mr. Dinos Lefkaritis referred to the multiple benefits that Larnaka will reap from this project and stated that: “a new course has been celebrated for diving tourism in Larnaka. Our region has always attracted the largest portion of diving tourism in Cyprus, mainly due to Zenobia, a wreck that is in the top 5 dive wrecks of the world, as well as other additional diving spots. Larnaka also has significant comparative advantages in this sector such as safe seas, warm waters, good seabed visibility and easy access from the mainland. Therefore, with the sinking of both Elpida and LEF1, the underwater diving options will be further enhanced and there is no doubt that Larnaka will become one of the most remarkable diving destinations in Europe.”

‘Elpida’ was sunk directly opposite the popular 4-star Palm Beach Hotel and Bungalows. This is one of the oldest hotels on the southern coast of Cyprus, which has been closed over the last four winter seasons investing a total of 7 million euros on refurbishing and renovating rooms and facilities.

2020 will see at least seven new hotels opening, mainly in the city of Larnaka and Voroklini area. These are the Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca, Solaar Boutique Hotel & Spa, Samirana Boutique Hotel, Alexia City Hotel, Hotel Indigo Cyprus-Larnaca and the Executive Residency Zenon by Best Western.