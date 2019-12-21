Jersey, Channel Islands

A Children’s Nativity Play

Date of issue: 20 November 2019

Every Christmas, schoolchildren around the world perform the story of the nativity of Jesus. In Jersey, as in other parts of the world, this is a much-loved part of the Christmas festivities, bringing together teachers, children, proud parents and grandparents and signalling the end of the school term and the start of the Christmas holiday.

Traditionally, children’s nativity plays have taken the birth of Jesus as their inspiration, recreating the story of his birth with children playing the parts of Mary, Joseph, the shepherds and the three wise men. In recent times, the children’s nativity play has been modernised and reimagined, incorporating traditional characters and songs as well as some more modern additions!

Designed to convey the heart-warming humour of a school play, the illustrations on the eight stamps capture the children’s delight and concentration whilst performing and at the same time, capture the emotional, often tear-jerking experience of being a proud member of the audience.

Based on information supplied by the Jersey Post, Philatelic Department, Jersey, Channel Islands.