Over Christmas and New Year, there are planned works and service changes on the Piccadilly line.

On Christmas Eve, there will be a reduced service from 16:00. Last trains will be at Sunday times.

On Christmas Day, there will be no service on the entire line.

On Boxing Day, there will be a reduced service. First trains will run from around 07:45. Last trains will be at weekday times.

On Friday 27 and Saturday 28 December, a Saturday service will run. The Night Tube will run as normal.

On Sunday 29 December, a normal Sunday service will run.

On Monday 30 December, a Saturday service will run with first trains at weekday times.

On New Year’s Eve, there will be no service between Uxbridge and Rayners Lane until 10:45 on New Year’s Day. A reduced service will run on the rest of the line. There will be free travel on the rest of the London Underground from 23:45 until 04:30 the following morning (New Year’s Day). Trains will run all night, with a reduced service again on New Year’s Day.

Other TfL services will continue to run over the Christmas and New Year period, with some closures and service changes. Please plan ahead and for full details, visit our Christmas travel page.