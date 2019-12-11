As part of the Met’s response to tackling violent crime, we are today releasing the details of 19 individuals we particularly want to locate this #WantedWednesday.

In addition to this, these wanted offenders will be displayed on the side of vans and driven across London, in the hope that Londoners recognise them and help us find them.

We want to hear from anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of these people so we can locate them as part of our effort to tackle violent and priority crime in the capital.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lee Hill, head of the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce, said: “We are asking the public to be additional eyes and ears to help us locate people we need to speak to in connection with a number of serious offences.

“We often get asked by the public how they can help keep their communities safe, and providing information such as this is enormously helpful both in preventing and detecting crime. People shouldn’t just view it as “helping the police”, you are directly helping your communities and the wider London community.”

Wanted people are individuals who are being searched for in connection with crime. They might be suspected of committing or being involved in a specific incident, they might have breached bail or probation conditions or not turned up for court for example and the police need to find them.

Detective Chief Superintendent Hill, added: “I know some people are reticent to pass on information such as this. We know people worry that they somehow might be identified. However, I want to assure you that passing on information through Crimestoppers who are entirely independent of the police, is completely anonymous.

“Violence, drugs and other priority crimes, such as robbery, are of great concern to the communities of London, so we are committed to tackling them robustly and pursuing those we suspect to be involved in causing harm and attempting to evade justice. Help us to keep London safe.

“Enforcement operations and investigations are in place across the capital to locate wanted suspects but the public can help significantly. Please get in touch if you know or see any of the individuals featured or you have information that could help locate them.

“One phone call could help potentially solve or even prevent a crime from happening.”

Do you know one of the featured individuals or know of them? If so, do you know what car they drive, or where they go regularly? Where they live?

If you don’t know them, are they perhaps thought to be in your area? Would you recognise them if you saw them on the street? If you do know where they are or you’ve seen them, please get in touch.

We know that not everyone is comfortable speaking directly to the police but if you do contact us your information is dealt with confidentially.

However, if you prefer, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. They aren’t part of the police. They never ask your name and cannot trace your call or the device you use. All the information you pass on is anonymous and the police don’t get any information as to who or where it might have come from. You can contact them via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

If you see someone or you know the current location of someone who is wanted, please dial 999. Do not put yourself at risk, or confront the individual. Find an appropriate place to make the phone call where you cannot be heard.

+++

Wanted Wednesday update:

Hussein Jallow, 19, from the Ladbroke Grove, who was previously highlighted as being wanted was arrested on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 for failing to appear at court, after previously being charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody and will be sent to magistrates court in due course